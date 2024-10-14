A Pixies cover is not an easy task, but Dehd have always been an expressive, daring band. Today, the indie rock trio — who released their fifth studio album Poetry earlier this year — tackled the Doolittle gem “Mr. Grieves.”

The song originally appeared in the Hulu show The Great. The playful eccentricity is at full blast with Emily Kempf’s theatrical vocal delivery and the group’s dynamic instrumentation. Dehd also apparently covered Big Thief’s “Vampire Empire,” but that’s not out yet. That should be interesting. Hear their take on “Mr. Grieves” below.