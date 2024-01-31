Since releasing their 2022 album Blue Skies, Chicago’s Dehd have only shared “Eggshells,” which was that same year. Today, they’re back with the announcement of a new record called Poetry. The single “Mood Ring” is out now.

Jason Balla of the band produced Poetry alongside Ziyad Asrar of Whitney at Palisade Studio. A big source of inspiration for the album was Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart.” They’ll also be hitting the road in celebration of the LP.

Watch the “Mood Ring” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dog Days”

02 “Hard To Love”

03 “Mood Ring”

04 “Necklace”

05 “Alien”

06 “Light On”

07 “Pure Gold”

08 “Dist B”

09 “So Good”

10 “Don’t Look Down”

11 “Knife”

12 “Shake”

13 “Magician”

14 “Forget”

TOUR DATES:

02/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival

03/03 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender

03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival

05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

06/01 – Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/09 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Poetry is out 5/10 on Fat Possum Records.