Dehd – “Mood Ring”
Since releasing their 2022 album Blue Skies, Chicago’s Dehd have only shared “Eggshells,” which was that same year. Today, they’re back with the announcement of a new record called Poetry. The single “Mood Ring” is out now.
Jason Balla of the band produced Poetry alongside Ziyad Asrar of Whitney at Palisade Studio. A big source of inspiration for the album was Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart.” They’ll also be hitting the road in celebration of the LP.
Watch the “Mood Ring” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Dog Days”
02 “Hard To Love”
03 “Mood Ring”
04 “Necklace”
05 “Alien”
06 “Light On”
07 “Pure Gold”
08 “Dist B”
09 “So Good”
10 “Don’t Look Down”
11 “Knife”
12 “Shake”
13 “Magician”
14 “Forget”
TOUR DATES:
02/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival
03/03 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Weekender
03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Festival
05/26 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
06/01 – Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques
10/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Filmore
10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wahs
10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/09 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theatre
11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Poetry is out 5/10 on Fat Possum Records.