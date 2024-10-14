Speakers Corner Quartet have announced an original score for the BBC 1 show Mr Loverman, out Nov. 8. Today, the group shared the lead single, a cover of Arthur Russell’s “This Is How We Walk On The Moon” featuring Tirzah.

“We had lots of fun making this music, it became very instinctive and watching Barry and his family’s story unfold was very touching,” the band said about the soundtrack. “We found a new way of locking in as a band, which was completely different to how we have worked in the past, allowing us to help tell the story sonically from our perspectives.”

Other guests on the album include LEILAH, ESKA, and Mica Levi. Check out the Arthur Russell cover below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Proceed”

02 “Show Me How You Feel”

03 “Somebody Coming For You?”

04 “In The Beginning”

05 “Mountains” (Feat. LEILAH)

06 “Oldie But A Goldie”

07 “As Rotten As Your Daddy”

08 “This Is How We Walk On The Moon” (feat. Tirzah)

09 “Working It All Out”

10 “Yes My Man” (Feat. ESKA)

11 “Second Beginning”

12 “Memories With You”

13 “Scorpion Yard” (Feat. Mica Levi)

14 “Maxine” (Feat. LEILAH)

15 “Proceed Reprise”

16 “Barry Left Alone”

17 “Bye Ruben”

18 “Bottom Of The Bottle”

19 “Into The Lion’s Den”

20 “Ease”

21 “Caught In The Act”

22 “Back To Me”

23 “Would You Come?”

Mr Loverman (Original Score) is out 11/8 on OTIH.