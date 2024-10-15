A couple of months ago, Panda Bear released the Reset Mariachi EP with Sonic Boom. Today, the project of Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox is announcing a new album called Sinister Grift. The lead single “Defense” is out now, and it features Cindy Lee on guitar.

Sinister Grift is Lennox’s first solo LP in five years, and it’s co-produced with Animal Collective bandmate Josh “Deakin” Dibb, who said:

Working on this record felt like a sacred and warm return. Noah and I first started putting music down to multitrack cassette in 1991. 32 years later and working in the same fashion, two friends alone in a room searching for sounds and feelings that move us, I am very proud of what we created together. Sinister Grift feels like the songwriter I’ve known for over 30 years but also feels like some sort of new chapter for Noah. Couldn’t be more proud of the result.

Along with Cindy Lee and Josh Dibb, the record has contributions from Spirit Of The Beehive’s Rivka Ravede and the rest of Lennox’s Animal Collective bandmates. Panda Bear will also be heading out on tour next year. See the dates below, along with the “Defense” music video.

TRACKLIST:

1 “Praise”

2 “Anywhere But Here”

3 “50mg”

4 “Ends Meet”

5 “Just As Well”

6 “Ferry Lady”

7 “Venom’s In”

8 “Left In The Cold”

9 “Elegy For Noah Lou”

10 “Defense”

TOUR DATES:

12/04 – Coimbra, PT @ Salão Brazil

12/05 – Vigo, ES @ Radar

12/06 – Valladolid, ES @ El Desierto

12/07 – Porto, PT @ Plano B

12/08 – Lisboa, PT @ ZDB

12/10 – London, UK @ Lexington

12/11 – Berlin, DE @ Lark

12/13 – Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

02/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

02/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall *

02/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

02/11 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

02/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

02/14 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5 *

02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

02/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

02/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

05/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

05/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore *

05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

03/20 – Lisboa, PT @ Capitólio

03/21 – Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

03/22 – Oviedo, ES @ Almacenes

03/23 – Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia

03/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62

03/26 – Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

03/27 – Madrid, ES @ La Sala

03/28 – Faro, PT @ Teatro das Figuras

* w/ Toro y Moi

Sinister Grift is out 2/28 on Domino.