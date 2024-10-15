Last month, Greg Mendez announced his new EP First Time / Alone along with his signing to Dead Oceans. The evocative singer-songwriter released “First Time,” and now he’s sharing “Alone.”

“Alone” was the first song Mendez wrote when he was able to play guitar again following his intensive surgery on his right wrist. The ballad is gentle but devastating, the lyrics fragmented and sharp like shards of glass: “I’m alone outside your house/ An angel is knocking at your door, I want more/ Than what I came here looking for,” he lulls over familiar acoustic guitar. Listen below.

First Time / Alone is out 10/18 via Dead Oceans.