Flint, Michigan’s Greet Death have proven themselves to be masters of dark, tangled, psychologically fucked indie rock; they’re like an American Arab Strap. Greet Death dropped the great EP New Low in 2022, and they recently turned up on Infant Island’s “Kindling.” Now, there’s a new Greet Death song that seems to be a stand-alone single, at least for now.

The new Greet Death track “Same But Different Now But Still Brat” — that’s not actually what it’s called — is a propulsive, rushing rocker that builds slowly over five and a half minutes. They lyrics are all about being high at a friend’s house as a kid and then understanding, as an adult, that you no longer have any connection to this person. In both situations, someone’s face ends up distorted. Listen below.

<a href="https://greetdeath.bandcamp.com/album/same-but-different-now">Same But Different Now by Greet Death</a>

“Same But Different Now” is out now on Deathwish, Inc.