Greet Death – “Same But Different Now”

New Music October 15, 2024 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Greet Death – “Same But Different Now”

New Music October 15, 2024 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Flint, Michigan’s Greet Death have proven themselves to be masters of dark, tangled, psychologically fucked indie rock; they’re like an American Arab Strap. Greet Death dropped the great EP New Low in 2022, and they recently turned up on Infant Island’s “Kindling.” Now, there’s a new Greet Death song that seems to be a stand-alone single, at least for now.

The new Greet Death track “Same But Different Now But Still Brat” — that’s not actually what it’s called — is a propulsive, rushing rocker that builds slowly over five and a half minutes. They lyrics are all about being high at a friend’s house as a kid and then understanding, as an adult, that you no longer have any connection to this person. In both situations, someone’s face ends up distorted. Listen below.

“Same But Different Now” is out now on Deathwish, Inc.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Cure’s Robert Smith Explains Why Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing Is A “Scam”

3 days ago 0

New Supergroup The Silverlites Share Debut Single

3 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Responds To Toxic Workplace Accusations

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest