Greet Death – “Same But Different Now”
Flint, Michigan’s Greet Death have proven themselves to be masters of dark, tangled, psychologically fucked indie rock; they’re like an American Arab Strap. Greet Death dropped the great EP New Low in 2022, and they recently turned up on Infant Island’s “Kindling.” Now, there’s a new Greet Death song that seems to be a stand-alone single, at least for now.
The new Greet Death track “Same But Different Now But Still Brat” — that’s not actually what it’s called — is a propulsive, rushing rocker that builds slowly over five and a half minutes. They lyrics are all about being high at a friend’s house as a kid and then understanding, as an adult, that you no longer have any connection to this person. In both situations, someone’s face ends up distorted. Listen below.
“Same But Different Now” is out now on Deathwish, Inc.