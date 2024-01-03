Next week, Infant Island are releasing a new album, Obsidian Wreath, the band’s follow-up to 2020’s Beneath. We’ve heard two singles from it so far, “Another Cycle” and “Unrelenting,” and today they’re back with one final advance track, “Kindling.” The atmospheric song, which breaks into a rippling chaos two-thirds through, features contributions from Greet Death’s Harper Boyhtari and Logan Gaval. Listen below.

Obsidian Wreath is out 1/12 via Secret Voice.