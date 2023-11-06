My guys are back! The great Fredericksburg, Virginia screamo annihilators Infant Island released their towering sophomore LP Beneath in 2020. Since then, band members have released music with side projects like Mattachine and Mikau, and Infant Island have come back together for “Aurora,” the closing track from the Balladeers, Redefined compilation, and for their cover of Boards Of Canada’s “Dayvan Cowboy,” which just came out last week. Infant Island have been working on a follow-up for a long time. Guitarist Alexander Rudenshiold is a friend, and he played me an early version of the new Infant Island album about two years ago. It’s fucking sick. Today, they’re finally ready to announce that record.

The new Infant Island album is called Obsidian Wreath, and it’s coming early next year on Secret Voice, the Deathwish, Inc. imprint run by Touché Amoré leader Jeremy Bolm. Past collaborator and Majority Rule screamo OG Matthew Michel produced the album, and it’s got contributions from members of Greet Death, gif from god, Undeath, For Your Health, and others. Parts of it sound downright orchestral. The whole album was written in 2020, and it reflects the darkness of that historical moment.

Today, Infant Island have shared “Another Cycle,” the new album’s overwhelmingly heavy opening track. Musically, “Another Cycle” has more in common with prime Deafheaven than with most of Infant Island’s screamo peers. It’s majestic thunder with rushing drums and harsh black metal-influenced vocals, but there’s a bittersweet beauty running underneath. Below, listen to “Another Cycle” and check out the Obsidian Wreath tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Another Cycle”

02 “Fulfilled”

03 “Found Hand”

04 “Clawing, Still”

05 “Veil”

06 “Amaranthine”

07 “With Shadow”

08 “Unrelenting”

09 “Kindling”

10 “Vestygian”

Obsidian Wreath is out 1/12 on Secret Voice. The band will tour the East Coast with Massa Nera in December.