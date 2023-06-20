Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm’s record label Secret Voice will release the massive screamo compilation Balladeers, Redefined in just a few weeks. The comp is designed to be a scene-defining overview of modern skramz, comprising many permutations of the style from veterans, hungry young bands, and established acts in between. They announced it in May with a trio of tracks from Record Setter, Frail Body, and Amitié and followed later in the month with three more songs from Boneflower, Gillian Carter, and Heavenly Blue.

Today another sonic triad is out there. Headlining the bunch is closing track “Aurora,” an absolute scorcher from the beloved Virginia band Infant Island. “We recorded this back in May 2021 with Matt from Majority Rule and Nø Man (who also have an incredible new song out today for this comp), alongside a ton of other great tracks,” the band writes on Bandcamp, seemingly hinting at an album in the can. “If you’ve seen us live since then, you’ve probably heard this one.” Also on deck is the harshly discordant and pummeling “Can’t Kill Us All,” the aforementioned track from Washington, DC’s NØ MAN. Finally, we’ve got “Trap Revealed,” a wild and off-kilter outburst from Nashville’s Thirdface. Hear all three songs below.

Balladeers, Redefined is out 7/14 on Secret Voice.