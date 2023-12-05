Infant Island – “Unrelenting”

New Music December 5, 2023 11:33 AM By James Rettig

Infant Island – “Unrelenting”

New Music December 5, 2023 11:33 AM By James Rettig

Last month, the Fredericksburg screamo band Infant Island announced a new album, Obsidian Wreath, their follow-up to 2020’s Beneath. Its lead single “Another Cycle” was spotlighted in our monthly hardcore column. Today, they’re back with a second single, “Unrelenting,” and its heavy onslaught certainly lives up to that title. There are lyrics, though the human ear could not possibly discern them, but it’s real fire and brimstone stuff: “An echoing decay of a last stand, it comes, and molds itself over our bone/ With no shelter to sustain, it smothers you and then it stays there, harboring fear.” Listen below.

Obsidian Wreath is out 1/12 via Secret Voice.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Brenda Lee React To “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Hitting #1 65 Years After Its Release

1 day ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

1 day ago 0

Will Toledo On Car Seat Headrest’s New Album, Recovering From Long COVID, The State Of Bandcamp, And What’s Next For One Of Indie Rock’s Greatest Bands

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest