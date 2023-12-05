Last month, the Fredericksburg screamo band Infant Island announced a new album, Obsidian Wreath, their follow-up to 2020’s Beneath. Its lead single “Another Cycle” was spotlighted in our monthly hardcore column. Today, they’re back with a second single, “Unrelenting,” and its heavy onslaught certainly lives up to that title. There are lyrics, though the human ear could not possibly discern them, but it’s real fire and brimstone stuff: “An echoing decay of a last stand, it comes, and molds itself over our bone/ With no shelter to sustain, it smothers you and then it stays there, harboring fear.” Listen below.

Obsidian Wreath is out 1/12 via Secret Voice.