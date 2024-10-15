Richmond metal-punks Private Hell have lately been talking about their plan to knock out a series of self-released flexis. The first of those EPs is called Wake Up Screaming, and it came out last Friday. The band already shared the towering opening track “Dead Inside,” and now you get to hear the other two joints, one of which is a Joy Division cover.

“Wake Up Screaming,” the new Private Hell song from the flexi, is a deranged hell-sprint that sounds like the noise that dumpsters would make if they became sentient and rebelled against humanity. The band also does heavy things with the early Joy Division track “Warsaw,” and that approach totally works for the song. Check out both of those tracks below.

<a href="https://privatehellrva.bandcamp.com/album/wake-up-screaming">Wake Up Screaming by Private Hell</a>

The Wake Up Screaming flexi is out now.