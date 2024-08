Richmond metal-punks Private Hell have returned following last fall’s six-song EP, Days Of Wrath, which featured thrashers like “Tower Of Silence” and “Progress.” Out now is a positively brutal new release titled “Dead Inside,” which is set to appear on Private Hell’s upcoming flexi disc Wake Up Screaming. As their Bandcamp page promises, “More info on that coming soon.” Listen to “Dead Inside” in the meantime below.

Dead Inside by Private Hell