The members of the Richmond punk band Private Hell have spent time in Virginia groups like Ghouli and Fried Egg. Together, they make blistering, epic metal-punk that kicks a whole lot of ass. Private Hell’s self-titled demo came out in 2021, and they’ve just announced plans to follow it with a new EP called Days Of Wrath.

The Days Of Wrath EP will feature “Tower Of Silence,” a majestic thrasher that we’ve already posted. It’ll also include the new song “Progress.” It’s a blistering stomper with lead vocals from bassist Erik Phillips. I’m pretty sure it’s his first time singing lead on a Private Hell song. He should do it more often! He sounds like a swamp monster! Below, listen to “Progress” and check out the Days Of Wrath tracklist.

<a href="https://privatehellrva.bandcamp.com/album/days-of-wrath">Days of Wrath by Private Hell</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prometheus Bound”

02 “Days Of Wrath”

03 “Progress”

04 “Tower of Silence”

05 “Agony”

06 “The Final Torment”

The Days Of Wrath EP is out 9/29 on on Persistent Vision Records.