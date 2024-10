We last heard from the heavy North Carolina shoegazers Clearbody when they released their 2023 EP Bend Into A Blur. Today, they’ve followed it with a new standalone single. Their song “In Another Life” is an urgent churn with some big hooks. I can’t read that title without my brain singing it in Katy Perry voice, but that’s not how Clearbody do it. Listen below.

In Another Life by Clearbody