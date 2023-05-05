Clearbody – “New Essence”

Clearbody – “New Essence”

New Music May 5, 2023 12:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Clearbody, a heavy shoegaze power trio from Charlotte, impressed us mightily with their 2020 debut One More Day. Today, the band announces plans to follow that album with a new EP called Bend Into A Blur. The band recorded the EP with Drug Church/Soul Blind/One Step Closer collaborator Jon Markson, and lead single “New Essence” has that bittersweet cinematic twinkle working for it. Listen to “New Essence” and check out the Bend Into A Blur tracklist below.

The self-released Bend Into A Blur EP is out 6/16.

