Clearbody, a heavy shoegaze power trio from Charlotte, impressed us mightily with their 2020 debut One More Day. Today, the band announces plans to follow that album with a new EP called Bend Into A Blur. The band recorded the EP with Drug Church/Soul Blind/One Step Closer collaborator Jon Markson, and lead single “New Essence” has that bittersweet cinematic twinkle working for it. Listen to “New Essence” and check out the Bend Into A Blur tracklist below.

<a href="https://clearbody.bandcamp.com/album/bend-into-a-blur">Bend Into a Blur by Clearbody</a>

The self-released Bend Into A Blur EP is out 6/16.