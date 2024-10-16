Alana Haim’s Next Two Movies Announced

In 2021, Alana Haim made her acting debut with her lead role in the Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza. Now, the Haim sister is getting ready to star in two more movies: The Mastermind directed by Kelly Reichardt and Dream Scenario directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mastermind is an art heist drama starring Josh O’Connor, and production has already started. It’s set during the Vietnam War and the beginning of the women’s liberation movement in America. It has Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience producing.

Dream Scenario stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, in which they play a couple who experience a crisis in the days leading up to their wedding. It begins shooting later this month, and Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone of Square Peg are producing.