New Music October 16, 2024 12:57 PM By Abby Jones

New Music October 16, 2024 12:57 PM By Abby Jones

This Friday, electro-post-punk band Bear Hands will return with The Key To What, their first new album in five years. It also marks their first record since singer/songwriter Dylan Rau moved from Brookyn to a small town off the Oregon coast, where he intended to take a step back from making music and try something new; alas, turns out he prefers making music. For their comeback, Bear Hands recruited lifelong friend Dan Barrett from Have A Nice Life, who guests on today’s new single “Car Wreck.”

“Car Wreck” fantasizes about, well, dying in a really gnarly automobile accident. “Think I might die in a bad car wreck/ Don’t act like you’d be sad,” Rau and Barrett both sing in their respective verses, backed by a deceptively dance-y synth riff. Watch Alexander Maxwell’s bloodied music video for “Car Wreck” below.

The Key To What is out 10/18 via Rostrum/Cantora.

Abby Jones Editor

