In June, Snõõper released a split EP with Prison Affair. The Nashville punks are gearing up for a tour next month, and to celebrate they shared the slinky new tune “Relay.”

You can always count on Snōōper for a great bassline, and the devious, infectious one in “Relay” steals all the attention from the start. As usual, the music is ebullient and scrappy, and according to their Bandcamp it was recorded at home on a Tascam 388. Listen below.

<a href="https://snooper7.bandcamp.com/track/relay">RELAY by Snooper</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

11/03 – Burlington, VA @ Higher Ground *

11/06 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre *

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

11/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

11/13 – Houston, TX @ HOB Houston *

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin *

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ *

11/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^

11/18 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^

11/19 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Co. ^

11/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar #

11/21 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

11/22 – Gainesville, FL @ Looseys #

11/23 – Miama, FL @ Gramps #

11/24 – Orlando, FL @ The Spot #

* with Machine Girl

^ with Cabo Boing

# with Real People and Cabo Boing