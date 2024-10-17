It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Sorry. In 2022, the British indie rock band released Anywhere But Here, our Album Of The Week. In July of last year, they shared “Screaming In The Rain Again,” a revised version of the track “Screaming In The Rain.” Today, they’re back with a trippy song called “Waxwing,” out now via Domino.

“Waxwing” interpolates a set of lyrics from Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey.” About it, Asha Lorenz says, “Mickey is desire ? Mickey is the bomb? Mickey makes me money? Mickey makes my songs? Mickey makes a poem? Mickey in the drugs ? Mickey is liar ? Mickey making love? Mickey is desire ?”

The mischievous earworm — which, I think, is a (convincing) attempt to seduce Mickey Mouse — is paired with an equally eccentric music video directed and produced by FLASHA. Watch it below.