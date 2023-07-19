Last fall, Sorry released a new album, Anywhere But Here, one of the best of 2022. They recently shared a re-recorded version of that album’s penultimate track, dubbed “Screaming In The Rain Again,” which punches up the languid original. “We wanted to make a version that was harder, stronger, faster,” they said in a statement. “We felt we could show a different side to the version that is on the album, one with more passion.” Watch a video for the new version below.

“Screaming In The Rain Again” is out now via Domino.