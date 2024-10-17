Earlier this year, Dazy teamed up with Bodysync for the warped tune “Back Of My Mind.” Today, James Goodson’s project is back with the announcement of a new EP titled IT’S ONLY A SECRET (If You Repeat It), out next Friday. The sort-of title track, “It’s Only A Secret,” is out now, and it features experimental miscreants MSPAINT.

Dazy and MSPAINT make a predictably pleasant collaboration; the two acts have toured together, and they’ve both earned Band To Watch honors from Stereogum. About the EP, Goodson explained:

I’ve never been shy about what influences me. A lot of the fun of songwriting to me is the little experiments you can do in your head: “What would it sound like if you crammed together Beck and Blur? What if you combine the Chemical Brothers with Bob Mould?” But I also think I’m starting to become a little more comfortable with my voice and my songwriting tics — and with letting those things lead the way.

Hear “It’s Only A Secret” below.

IT’S ONLY A SECRET (If You Repeat It) is out 10/25 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.