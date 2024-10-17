Last year, Full Of Hell joined forces with Nothing and unveiled the transcendent opus When No Birds Sang, which was our Album Of The Week. Now, the grindcore band is teaming up with Toronto industrial artist Andrew Nolan for a collaborative LP titled Scraping The Divine. The magnetic lead single “Burdened By Solar Mass” is out now.

“The first meeting point between Full Of Hell and Andrew Nolan,” Dylan Walker of Full Of Hell says of the song. “The end product is an amalgam of mangled guitars and dub pulses and an ominous warning about our own insignificance in the universe.”

Scraping The Divine abounds with exciting guests: Taichi Nagura (Endon), GxCx (Contagious Orgasm, BBVGC, ex-Guilty Connector), Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh), Intensive Care, and Alex Hughes (Hatred Surge, Holy Money). It was recorded by Seth Manchester of Machines With Magnets and Kevin Bernsten of Developing Nations, as well as mixed and produced by Andrew Nolan and mastered by Nick Townsend.

“Burdened By Solar Mass” is a discordant, consuming colossus; get sucked into its madness below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gradual Timeslip”

02 “Heat Death From The Pyre”

03 “Burdened By Solar Mass”

04 “Sphere Of Saturn”

05 “Hemlock Gnosis”

06 “Blessed Anathema”

07 “Facing The Divide”

08 “Approaching The Monolith”

09 “Extinguished Glow”

10 “Common Miracles”

11 “Irradiated Sands”

12 “Paralytic Lineage”

TOUR DATES:

11/03 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

11/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/05 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/09 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

11/16 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

11/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

12/02 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

02/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg

02/07 – Leer, DE @ Zollhaus Gastro

02/08 – Meisenthal, FR @ La Boite Noire

02/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

02/16 – Prague, CZ @ Sasazu

02/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

02/24 – Pratteln, CH @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

03/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Garden

03/06 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union

03/07 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/08 – Liverpool, UK @ 02 Academy

Scraping The Divine is out 11/15 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.