Full Of Hell & Andrew Nolan – “Burdened By Solar Mass”
Last year, Full Of Hell joined forces with Nothing and unveiled the transcendent opus When No Birds Sang, which was our Album Of The Week. Now, the grindcore band is teaming up with Toronto industrial artist Andrew Nolan for a collaborative LP titled Scraping The Divine. The magnetic lead single “Burdened By Solar Mass” is out now.
“The first meeting point between Full Of Hell and Andrew Nolan,” Dylan Walker of Full Of Hell says of the song. “The end product is an amalgam of mangled guitars and dub pulses and an ominous warning about our own insignificance in the universe.”
Scraping The Divine abounds with exciting guests: Taichi Nagura (Endon), GxCx (Contagious Orgasm, BBVGC, ex-Guilty Connector), Justin K Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh), Intensive Care, and Alex Hughes (Hatred Surge, Holy Money). It was recorded by Seth Manchester of Machines With Magnets and Kevin Bernsten of Developing Nations, as well as mixed and produced by Andrew Nolan and mastered by Nick Townsend.
“Burdened By Solar Mass” is a discordant, consuming colossus; get sucked into its madness below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Gradual Timeslip”
02 “Heat Death From The Pyre”
03 “Burdened By Solar Mass”
04 “Sphere Of Saturn”
05 “Hemlock Gnosis”
06 “Blessed Anathema”
07 “Facing The Divide”
08 “Approaching The Monolith”
09 “Extinguished Glow”
10 “Common Miracles”
11 “Irradiated Sands”
12 “Paralytic Lineage”
TOUR DATES:
11/03 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
11/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
11/05 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/09 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
11/16 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
11/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
11/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
12/02 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
02/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg
02/07 – Leer, DE @ Zollhaus Gastro
02/08 – Meisenthal, FR @ La Boite Noire
02/14 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
02/16 – Prague, CZ @ Sasazu
02/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
02/24 – Pratteln, CH @ Z7 Konzertfabrik
03/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Garden
03/06 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University Student Union
03/07 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/08 – Liverpool, UK @ 02 Academy
Scraping The Divine is out 11/15 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.