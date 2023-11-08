Full Of Hell and Nothing are two heavy, experimental bands, but they sound nothing like each other. Geographically, the two bands are close to each other — Nothing from Philadelphia and Full Of Hell from Ocean City, Maryland. They’ve played shows and collaborated on merch together. But Nothing make gorgeous, cinematic shoegaze, while Full Of Hell explore the fearsome, experimental edges of grindcore. So it’s extremely cool to see the two bands joining forces for a collaborative album, showing just how reductive and incomplete those descriptions are.

In a few weeks, Full Of Hell and Nothing will release the new collaborative LP When No Birds Sang. We’ve already posted the epic album closer “Spend The Grace,” which is fucking awesome. Today, the two bands have shared the soft, whispery, lovely “Like Stars In The Firmament,” which doesn’t sound much like anything that I’ve heard from either band. It’s a hushed, whispery slowcore meditation, and its heaviness is all implied. The hammer never drops.

In a press release, Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker says, “‘Like Stars In The Firmament’ is like a cooling and serene bath, a valley amongst peaks. It’s a slow motion free-fall into oblivion and a fading cry at the end of the road. I think when we are faced with our own mortality and insignificance, we have to confront that oldest of fears and this song manifests that in a beautiful and sad way.” The song has a contemplative, vaguely ominous video from Mike Martinez and Tyler Wray, who also made the “Spend The Grace” clip. Check it out below.

When No Birds Sang is out 12/1 via Closed Casket Activities.