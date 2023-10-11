Heavy shoegaze group Nothing and grindcore outfit Full Of Hell have shared bills together and even collaborated on merchandise in the past. Now, they’ve announced a joint album titled When No Birds Sang coming in December, and the single “Spend The Grace” is out now with a video directed by Mike Martinez and Tyler Way.

“Both Full of Hell and Nothing deal with the same genre-phobia,” Nothing bandleader Domenic Palermo said in a press release. “We’ve been called any style you can think of, but we’re both simply intent on making soul crushers.”

“We’re beyond limiting ourselves to a genre,” Dylan Walker of Full Of Hell added. “There aren’t any rules, but there’s clearly an identity. No matter what Nothing does, I can tell it’s them. We’re meeting in the middle where it’s lush and beautiful, but also sad and ugly if you look closely at it. Out of mutual respect, we just decided to go for it.”

About the video, the directors said, “In our endless quest to navigate the profound intricacies of reality, we often encounter a significant challenge: the limitations of language. However in those decisive moments, when individuals are confronted with the choice of determining their own paths versus succumbing to external influences, a remarkable opportunity can unfold. Within a fleeting instant, liberation can arise and a being can exist in one world while inhaling the essence of another.”

Listen to “Spend The Grace” below.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Rose Tinted”

2. “World Like Stars in the Firmament”

3. “Forever Well”

4. “Wild Blue”

5. “When No Birds Sang”

6. “Spend The Grace”

When No Birds Sang is out 12/1 via Closed Casket Activities.