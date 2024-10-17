Snoop Dogg Says He Might Make A Song With Zach Bryan

Country-rock sensation Zach Bryan seems like a relatively DIY type. He records most of his music with his touring band, writes his own songs, and produces himself — all things that set him apart from the Nashville country establishment. But Bryan does seem more and more comfortable with the idea of big-name collaborations. His 2023 self-titled album had “I Remember Everything,” his #1 duet with Kasey Musgraves, as well as appearances from the Lumineers and the War & Treaty. On this year’s The Great American Bar Scene, Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer show up. Now, Bryan has apparently reached out to make a track with Snoop Dogg.

Yesterady, Rolling Stone published a conversation between Zach Bryan and Bruce Springsteen. In the story, Bryan predictably fans out over Springsteen, and he also says that he’s 14 songs deep into recording his next album — some songs taped at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, some in fields. (Springsteen: “Everything you’re doing so far is right.”) Bryan also says, “I don’t want to be a country musician.” Allow him to elaborate:

Everyone calls me it. I want to be a songwriter, and you’re quintessentially a songwriter. No one calls Bruce Springsteen — hate to use your name in front of you — but no one calls Bruce Springsteen a freaking rock musician, which you are one, but you’re also an indie musician, you’re also a country musician. You’re all these things encapsulated in one man. And that’s what songwriting is.

The Zach Bryan/Bruce Springsteen interview came up as a discussion topic on the Today show, and Snoop Dogg was there, presumably as part of his neverending media tour where he doesn’t even necessarily have to be promoting any particular thing. When one of the hosts asked Snoop if he’s a country fan, Snoop said, “Actually, Zach sent me a song; I gotta put a verse on it… I’m inspired seeing that with the Boss, with Bruce Springsteen.” That could just be some shit that Snoop is talking on a talk show, but it could just as easily be something that exists in the world.