The Great American Bar Scene is here. Zach Bryan is celebrating Independence Day by releasing his fifth album, less than a year after the last one. The man does not stop.

Last summer, the superstar alt-country singer-songwriter released his self-titled LP, which spawned his first #1 hit, the Kacey Musgraves duet “I Remember Everything.” He’s since kept up a busy tour schedule, bringing his rousing live show all over America (I caught it last month — great experience!), dropped the Boys Of Faith EP, released a video starring Matthew McConaughey, been through an arrest and a car wreck, and welcomed figures like Sexyy Red and the “Hawk Tuah” girl to the stage, among lots of other activity.

Somehow, he had time to make a new 19-song album during that span. The Great American Bar Scene includes Bryan’s recent singles, the transcendent “Pink Skies” and the Noeline Hoffman collab “Purple Gas.” It also has features from some huge names, headlined by none other than Bruce Springsteen, who recently performed with Bryan in Brooklyn. Springsteen guests on the “I’m On Fire”-esque “Sandpaper,” which Bryan has been performing live lately. John Mayer, who also recently performed with Bryan, shows up on “Better Days,” while Bryan’s fellow Oklahoman John Moreland appears on “Memphis; The Blues.” And on “Bass Boat,” Bryan’s close friend Morgan Meinhart, who previously sang on the 2022 triple album American Heartbreak, lends some uncredited backing vocals.

Like all Zach Bryan albums, The Great American Bar Scene is a lot to take in, and you can take it all in below.

The back up on ‘Bass Boat’ is my photographer, Louie Nice’s fiancé Morgan Meinhart, she was on American Heartbreak with me as well and these two people are my family and my people.

It’s an honor to make music with people who have been around forever in your life — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 4, 2024

@ thegreatamericanbarscene IS UP AND OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS ON INSTAGRAM, I’LL BE RUNNING IT ALL YEAR — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) July 3, 2024

The Great American Bar Scene is out now on Warner. Bryan is accepting submissions for his @thegreatamericanbarscene account on Instagram, which currently features some of Bryan’s own footage from bars across America.