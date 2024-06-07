Right now, the newly established country-rock superstar Zach Bryan is on tour, and he’s building up to the release of a new album called The Great American Bar Scene. A couple of weeks ago, he released the wrenching single “Pink Skies.” It was one of our favorite songs of the week, and it debuted at #6 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, giving Bryan his third top-10 hit. Today, Bryan has shared another song, except this one isn’t really his.

Last year, as CBC reports, the unknown 20-year-old Alberta musician Noeline Hofmann went viral in a video where she sang “Purple Gas,” a song that she wrote. Hoffman told the Calgary Eyeopener, “[The song] was inspired by tax-deducted fuel that we have for farmers here in Alberta. I was working a ranch job. I got home in October of last year, and I was thinking about that and the effect that experience had on me, and… the resilient, rural people that that brought me up.”

Zach Bryan was moved by Hofmann’s song snippet, and he invited her to Oklahoma to film an installment of The Belting Bronco, a video series where musicians perform in the back of his truck. It went up online back in January.

That would’ve already been a big boost for Noeline Hofmann, but Zach Bryan has done something else, as well. He and Hofmann have recorded a duet version of “Purple Gas,” and Bryan plans to include the song on The Great American Bar Scene. He’s inviting people to send in footage to make a fan-sourced video of the song, and he’s released it as a single. On Twitter, Bryan writes:

This song brought me to tears the first time I heard it so it was really important for me that Noeline gave me the privilege to sing it with her. I have never covered another musician on an album and it’s because I was waiting on someone to write a song like this. Noeline resonates like Gillian Welch to me and Gillian is one of my favorite musicians to ever live.

EVERYBODY, I am making a fan sourced video for @noelinehofmann's song we sang for my new album 'The Great American Bar Scene' like I did for Something in the Orange. I like doing these because it makes me feel so much more connected to the people that listen to my music.

Zach Bryan and Noeline Hofmann’s version of “Purple Gas” is awfully pretty, and you can hear it below.