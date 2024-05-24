We’re approaching Zach Bryan season, but really when is it not Zach Bryan season? The prolific country-rock superstar released his 16-track self-titled album last year, spawning a #1 hit, plus the five-song Boys Of Faith EP and the one-off Maggie Rogers collab “Dawns.” That output was actually less than 2022, when he dropped the 34-song American Heartbreak and Summertime Blues, a nine-track release billed as an EP.

Obviously, he’s not about to stop. Bryan, who reportedly was in a pretty bad car accident recently, has been teasing a new album called The Great American Bar Scene lately — he’s performed the title track live — though he takes issue with the word “teasing.” As he tweeted Thursday night, “Guys I’m teasing no body, I write and record music reckless and fast, just got the record finished so it’ll be dropped on someone’s head any day now. I truly want to just say thank you for being so kind and patient, I’m really freaking grateful lately.”

Billboard has previously reported a June release date for The Great American Bar Scene, and June will be upon us any day now, so that tracks. In the meantime, today we get “Pink Skies,” a superior Bryan ballad featuring harmonies from Watchhouse, the band formerly known as Mandolin Orange. Listen below.