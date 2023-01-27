The young country-adjacent star Zach Bryan is one of the great out-of-nowhere success stories on the music landscape today. Bryan, an Oklahoma native, came to music after a stint in the Navy, and he became a viral sensation before he joined the major-label machine. Last year, after two self-released albums, Bryan released his major-label debut, the massive 34-song, two-hour American Heartbreak, and he followed that with an EP called Summertime Blues just a couple of months later. Both were huge successes, and Bryan’s single “Something In The Orange” even snuck into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

It’s worth noting that Zach Bryan has made all these big strides while keeping the music industry, and especially the mainstream country world, at arm’s length. Lately, Bryan has taken up the honorable anti-Ticketmaster cause, releasing the surprise live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks) and announcing a big-deal tour through an alternate platform. Today, he’s got a big new single with a duet partner who isn’t an obvious choice.

Zach Bryan has been teasing “Dawns,” his duet with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, for a while, and he even texted a recording of the song to fans on Christmas day. Last week, he tweeted he’d release the song “if the eagles beat the giants.” The Eagles did beat the Giants, and now “Dawns” is here. It’s a grand, scraggly anthem about Bryan dealing with the loss of his mother. “Dawns” is a very, very good song, and you can hear it below.

“Dawns” is out now on Warner.