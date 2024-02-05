Watch Matthew McConaughey Star In Zach Bryan’s New “Nine Ball” Video

News February 5, 2024 1:27 PM By Chris DeVille

As of yesterday, Zach Bryan is a Grammy-winner. “I Remember Everything,” the superstar singer-songwriter’s chart-topping Kacey Musgraves duet from last summer’s self-titled LP, won Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Bryan must have been pleased, but his only tweeted commentary on the awards was to complain that his friend and collaborator Noah Kahan was robbed when Best New Artist went to Victoria Monét.

Today, Bryan releases a new music video starring a famous actor. “Nine Ball” is on Boys Of Faith, the surprise EP from last fall that also features Bryan’s Kahan collab “Sarah’s Place.” For the billiards-themed video, Bryan recruited none other than Matthew McConaughey to star. (Noted Philadelphia Eagles fan Bryan is “not a college football guy at all,” so despite being an Oklahoma native, there’s no inherent conflict with McConaughey, a vigorous supporter of the Texas Longhorns.)

The “Nine Ball” video also stars Tye Sheridan and Scott Shepherd, and it’s directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen. Watch below.

