Way back in 2016, Califone shared a home-recorded EP called Insect Courage, which featured a song called “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books.” Since then, the Tim Rutili-led band played that song live about once annually. Now, Califone have shared a shiny new hi-fi version of the track.

Here’s what Rutili has to say about “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books”:

This song has been kicking around Califone world for some years. Lyrically, it’s a Hieronymus Bosch painting that takes place in a LA tent city. Corners packed with humans and beasts screaming for divine (or any kind of) intervention. Though it’s never written on a set list, we still pull it out and play abstract, improvisational versions of this song at shows. Sometimes as a reward for a good audience, sometimes as a test of patience to a fidgety audience. This studio version was recorded at Big Ego in Long Beach, CA at the same time we did most of the basic tracks for villagers. The band consisted of Rachel Blumberg on drums, Stephen Hodges on percussion, Wally Boudway on bass. Max Knouse, Michael Krassner and I all played guitars. I added some organ and piano later on but this is mostly the sound of the live band going at it.

Another fun fact regarding old Califone tunes: Rutili has a writing credit on Coldplay’s Moon Music single “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” because that song samples Sylvan Esso’s cover of the 2009 Califone track “All My Friends Are Funeral Singers.” Neat. Listen to the new “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books” below.