Next week, Parisian indie-poppers Alvilda will release their debut album C’est D​é​jà L’heure, and we’ve already posted their single “Angoisse.” Today, Alvilda share the bright, catchy jam “Paris été.” (Translation: “Paris summer.” I didn’t even have to use Google Translate for that one. I still did use Google Translate, but I didn’t have to.) The track bops along with an infectious energy, and that bass player gets seriously busy. Listen below.

<a href="https://alvilda.bandcamp.com/album/cest-d-j-lheure">C'est Déjà L'heure by Alvilda</a>

C’est D​é​jà L’heure is out 10/25 on Static Shock.