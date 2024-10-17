Alvilda – “Paris été”

New Music October 17, 2024 11:17 AM By Tom Breihan

Alvilda – “Paris été”

New Music October 17, 2024 11:17 AM By Tom Breihan

Next week, Parisian indie-poppers Alvilda will release their debut album C’est D​é​jà L’heure, and we’ve already posted their single “Angoisse.” Today, Alvilda share the bright, catchy jam “Paris été.” (Translation: “Paris summer.” I didn’t even have to use Google Translate for that one. I still did use Google Translate, but I didn’t have to.) The track bops along with an infectious energy, and that bass player gets seriously busy. Listen below.

C’est D​é​jà L’heure is out 10/25 on Static Shock.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dead At 31

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Christopher Owens I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair

3 days ago 0

Tyler, The Creator – “St. Chroma”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest