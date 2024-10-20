Over the weekend, many fathers took their young boys into the city to see some pop-punk bands. The 2024 iteration of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival is currently underway, and headliners My Chemical Romance did their 2006 opus The Black Parade front-to-back Saturday night. MCR initially broke up in 2013, so they had a lot of ground to cover when their long-awaited reunion tour finally went down in 2022. With their set at When We Were Young, they finally got to play some Black Parade songs they hadn’t done in over a decade.

At When We Were Young, MCR did “Disenchanted” and “The End.” for the first time since 2007, “The Sharpest Lives” for the first time since 2008, and “Dead!” for the first time since 2011. Ascendant singer-songwriter Kayleigh Goldsworthy joined them on “Mama” and “Cancer,” the latter of which featured a new string arrangement. The band wrapped it up with an encore featuring Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge favorites “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Helena.” See some clips and the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

“The End.” (First Time Live Since 2007)

“Dead!” (First Time Live Since 2011)

“This Is How I Disappear”

“The Sharpest Lives” (First Time Live Since 2008)

“Welcome To The Black Parade”

“I Don’t Love You”

“House Of Wolves”

“Cancer” (With Kayleigh Goldsworthy)

“Mama” (With Kayleigh Goldsworthy)

“Sleep”

“Teenagers”

“Disenchanted” (First Time Live Since 2007)

“Famous Last Words”

“Blood”

ENCORE:

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”

“Helena”