Just a few weeks after the 2023 edition of the pop-punk/emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young, the organizers have announced the lineup for 2024.

The name of the game for next year seems to be full-album sets: My Chemical Romance will be doing The Black Parade in full, Pretty Girls Make Graves will reunite for their first show since 2007 to play The New Romance, and there’s much more. Jimmy Eat World doing Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional doing Dusk And Summer, Pierce The Veil doing Collide With The Sky, A Day To Remember doing Homesick, the Used doing In Love And Death, Simple Plan doing No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls.

One of the only bands seemingly not doing a full-album set are headliners Fall Out Boy, who are second billed on the lineup.

When We Were Young 2024 will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. (Like past years, it’s pretty safe to assume another day will be added.) Presale begins this Friday (November 17) at 10AM PT. More details here, and a graphic with all the full-album sets is below.