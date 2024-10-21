Sean “Diddy” Combs Facing Seven More Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

When the latest round of sexual misconduct lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs were filed last week, attorney Tony Buzbee promised many more were on the way. Indeed, Buzbee and Andrew van Arsdale filed seven more suits on behalf of plaintiffs Sunday night, including one that alleges Combs “drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at a house party,” ABC News reports.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim was 13 when she tried to get into the Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 7, 2000. She made contact with Combs’ limo driver, who told her “Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for.'” She did not make it into the awards show but was directed to an after-party, where she says she was given a spiked drink. After she found a bedroom to lie down in, she says Combs and others followed her into the room. Two other figures identified as Celebrity A and Celebrity B were also allegedly present. Celebrity A is said to have “held her down and vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.” After the male celebrity finished, “Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

One of the other lawsuits filed Sunday involves a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted during a hotel party in New York in 2022. “Combs assured Doe that he could make him a star,” the lawsuit reads. After accepting a drink, “He felt dizzy, weak, and confused, far beyond what he would expect from having consumed a single drink. It became clear to him that something was wrong. He realized later he had been drugged.” He says Combs groped his genitals “for an extended period of time, trying to get him aroused.” The new round of lawsuits includes multiple filings from adult men with similar claims about Combs touching their genitals.

Combs’ team responded to ABC by pointing them to a new filing in his criminal case in which they argue “prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press.” The filing targets lawyers for the plaintiffs in the lawsuits against Combs, who “have made shockingly prejudicial and false allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.