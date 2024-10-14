Over the past year, numerous people have accused rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual, physical, and verbal abuse. Last month, federal authorities indicted him for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering; he was denied bail after pleading not guilty. Last month, a former Bad Boy Records employee sued Diddy for rape, and a few days later, an anonymous 12th accuser filed a separate lawsuit alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her. Today, six new accusers have filed lawsuits against Diddy, alleging rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault, including one instance during which the accuser was 16 years old.

Two Jane Does and four John Does filed new civil lawsuits against Diddy, alleging incidents from 1995 through 2021 with the rapper’s various businesses listed as defendants. One man, an advisor for Diddy’s competitor Ecko Clothing, claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him in a New York Macy’s in 2008; Macy’s is listed as a defendant. One woman accuses Combs of raping her in a Manhattan Marriott hotel room in 2004, and another woman claims he raped and hit her during a party celebrating the release of Notorious B.I.G.’s “One More Chance” music video. Another John Doe claims Diddy and other multiple unnamed men drugged and assaulted him at a 2021 party.

Dozens more are expected to come forward with additional lawsuits against Diddy, according to Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.