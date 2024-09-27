Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued For Sexual Assault By 12th Accuser

Since last year, a number of people have come forward to accuse rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of all manner of sexual misconduct. Last week, federal authorities indicted Diddy for charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty, and he has been denied bail. Earlier this week, a former Bad Boy Records employee sued Diddy, accusing him of rape. Now, yet another woman has filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting, and intimidating her.

TMZ reports that an anonymous woman, whose name appears in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Diddy today. She’s the 12th alleged victim to file a lawsuit over the past 10 months. This Jane Doe accuses Diddy of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over a four-year period. She claims that Diddy invited her on an all-expenses paid trip shortly after meeting her in 2020 and further claims that Diddy and his staff used “coercive and harassing language” to get her to agree to meet-ups in multiple locations over the years.

The Jane Doe says that Diddy often gave her spiked alcoholic beverages, that he also forced her to take drugs like ketamine, and that he drugged and raped her at his Los Angeles home in April 2022. Some of those encounters allegedly left her with injuries that she didn’t remember getting, including bruises and a bite mark on her foot. The woman says that Diddy impregnated her in July 2022 and that he and his associates pressured her to get an abortion. (She later miscarried.) She also claims that Diddy tracked her and monitored her conversations and that she witnessed him slapping and abusing other women. This allegedly went on until July of this year.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.