Soccer Mommy – “Abigail”

Sophie Allison releases the new Soccer Mommy album Evergreen this Friday. So far we’ve heard “Lost,” “Driver,” and “M,” and today she’s offering one last preview with the sweeping ballad “Abigail.”

“Abigail” is a serenade for the singer-songwriter’s purple-haired wife in Stardew Valley, beginning with the fitting hook: “Abigail, it isn’t fair/ I’m drowning in your purple hair.” The track comes with a visualizer to help portray this digital romance. Check it out below.

Evergreen is out 10/25 via Loma Vista.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

