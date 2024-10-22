Earlier this year, Jasmine Cruickshank, the Manchester musician who records under the name jasmine.4.t, became the first British artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. Along with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, Bridgers produced “Skin On Skin,” the single that jasmine.4.t released earlier this year. That track turned out to be an early taste of jasmine.4.t’s forthcoming debut album You Are The Morning, which arrives early next year and which was produced entirely by boygenius.

To make You Are The Morning, jasmine.4.t and her backing band, whose members are all trans, flew to Los Angeles. The members of boygenius produced the record at the famed Sound City Studios over 12 days. The boygenius members contribute some backup vocals, as does the Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles. Along with the album announcement, jasmine.4.t. has shared the new single “Elephant,” a heartfelt song with a simple chug that builds into something bigger. The track has backup vocals from the Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles and guitar from Julien Baker. Here’s what jasmine.4.t has to say in a press release:

I wrote “Elephant” very early in my transition about my first t4t love. It’s about when it hurts because you’re trying to be friends but you both want to be more. My life in Bristol fell apart when I came out, and having no safe place to live I was staying on queers’ sofas in Manchester, traumatized and in no place to start a relationship. It was beyond healing recording this track in LA with Phoebe, Lucy, and Julien, along with my Manchester dolls Eden and Phoenix and with extra layers from local trans musicians Vixen, Bobby, Addy, and of course the incredible Trans Chorus Of Los Angeles.

Below, check out the “Elephant” video and the You Are The Morning tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kitchen”

02 “Skin On Skin”

03 “Highfield ”

04 “Breaking In Reverse”

05 “You Are The Morning”

06 “Best Friend’s House”

07 “Guy Fawkes Tesco Dissociation”

08 “Tall Girl”

09 “New Shoes”

10 “Roan”

11 “Elephant”

12 “Transition”

13 “Woman”

You Are The Morning is out 1/17 on Saddest Factory.