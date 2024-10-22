Stream Zorn’s Frantic New Metal-Punk EP Endless Funeral

New Music October 22, 2024 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan

There should always be new Zorn music right around Halloween. The Philadelphia metal-punk ghouls have made spookiness a key part of their identity. When they play live, even when it’s in DIY spaces, Zorn, reportedly always go nuts with the theatrics, incorporating coffins and Satanic costumes into their live show. On record, Zorn make supremely evil lo-fi thunder, and they’ve just dropped a seasonably appropriate record full of that stuff.

Zorn first landed on our radar with their 2019 EP Hardcore Zorn, and they followed it with a self-titled full-length last year. Now, Zorn are back with a frantic, jittery new EP called Endless Funeral. The guitars on these five songs sound like fingernails scrabbling on casket lids, and the vocals sound like demons who are enraged that they haven’t yet captured your soul. Check it out below.

The Endless Funeral EP is out now on Furo Bungy.

