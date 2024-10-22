Last month, High. announced their new EP, Come Back Down, arriving early next year. The NJ “noisegaze” crew released the lead single “In A Hole,” and now they’re back with the towering “Catcher.”

“I came to the band with the structure chords and bassline of this song, I am very attached to the music personally. Then, Christian [Castan] wrote lyrics over it that have massive significance to him,” bassist Bridget Bakie explained.

“‘Catcher’ explores the depths of grief and the unwavering hope that binds us to those we’ve lost,” lead vocalist Casta added. The earthy music video for “Catcher” was shot by Bakie’s brother Max and edited by Shower Curtain’s Victoria Winter. About directing it, Bakie said:

I felt I should make the music video because I know the source of the lyrics so closely, but they still aren’t my own. I used the boat as a metaphor for staying afloat through grief, while still moving and trying to find peace. The vast lake and the change of seasons are also a part of that. I tried to show the combination of pain and peace that this song holds.

Dive in below.

Come Back Down is out 1/25 via Kanine.