Back in the early part of 2023, New Jersey’s self-described “noisegaze” band High. (yes, the period is part of the name) released their debut EP on the great Philly label Julia’s War. Today they’ve announced another EP, Come Back Down, set for release in January on the esteemed underground mainstay Kanine Records. Opening track “In A Hole,” out today, churns and gleams with the best of ’em, nailing the balance of atmospherics and dynamism that can make music like this so intoxicating when done well. Friends/Pagan Rituals/Kissing Is A Crime member Matthew Molnar, who has been lurking in these pages as an artist and producer for a long time, is behind the boards on this one, doing some of his best work her.

High. singer Christian Castan shared this statement on the new track:

“In A Hole” is inspired by meeting our group of friends. It’s about being depressed and the people close to you dragging you out of it. It’s about the peace and belonging I used to dream about during childhood trauma and finally finding it. There’s a lyric – “These are the new stars, they burst alive.” It’s about living life at its best and never wanting that feeling to end.

Below, watch Aleko Syntelis’ video for “In A Hole.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “In A Hole”

02 “Catcher

03 “George

04 “Flowers

05 “Dead

06 “Painbox

07 “Lifetimes

08 “Bomber

Come Back Down is out 1/25 via Kanine. Pre-order it here.