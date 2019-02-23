Gurr – “She Says”

Berlin garage-pop duo Gurr haven’t released an album since 2016’s In My Head, but they’ve still been keeping busy. Last year, they shared the standalone single “Hot Summer” and the holiday EP Christmas Business with Art Brut’s Eddie Argos. And now, they’re coming back with another EP.

The She Says EP will be out in April. And today, Gurr have shared the EP’s first single and title track, which they recorded with producers Matthew Molnar (of the OG Stereogum Band To Watch Friends) and Tobi Kuhn.

“After In My Head was recorded all in analogue we definitely wanted to have a little bit more room for the production in these songs,” Gurr’s Andreya Casablanca told NBHAP, where the song premiered. “We were adding guitars, small synth lines and sounds after laying down the basic tracks.” Listen to “She Says” below.

The She Says EP is out 4/5 via AWAL/Rough Trade.