Gurr – “Christmas Holiday” (Feat. Eddie Argos) Video

Berlin garage-pop duo Gurr released the anti-summer banger “Hot Summer” back in May, following their 2016 debut album In My Head. Today, they return with an anti-Christmas banger featuring Eddie Argos of Art Brut, who we recently tracked down for an interview. The single is from their new EP, Christmas Business, which comes out today via Duchess Box Records.

The track comes with a Guido Giorgi-directed music video where the three of them wear their Christmas best and sing in front of flashing festive cartoons. “Silent night, holy night / Everything is gonna be alright,” Argos shouts over an anxious guitar riff. “Maybe not, but let’s pretend it might.” Gurr follow up with sugary sarcasm and jingle bells, “You don’t have to stay if you don’t want to.”

Gurr’s Laura Lee expands on the new EP: “I think the two Christmas songs really capture the two sides of Christmas: One where you can barely hold it together because you think the whole Christmas thing is so phoney and the other where you might be in love or generally happy in your life and you suddenly connect to all the Christmas spirit.” Watch and listen to “Christmas Holiday” below.

Christmas Business is out now via Duchess Box Records.