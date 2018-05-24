Gurr – “Hot Summer” Video

What happens when a Berlin garage punk duo sets out to write a song in cloudy London about their disillusionment with the warmer months? An anti-summer banger. Following their acclaimed 2016 debut album In My Head, Gurr are back today with a “sweaty, sticky and glorious” video for their new single, “Hot Summer.” The Berlin two-piece do what they do they do best on this track, carving a hook-driven jam out of scuzzy guitar pop that’s equal parts angsty and fun.

Directed by Maximilian Wiedenhofer, the video for “Hot Summer” is a transgressive fever dream of an idyllic summer day. Each shot parodies a different fun-in-the-sun narrative, with visuals that are sure to make you squirm — featuring figures floating face down in swimming pools, ants colonizing around crumbs, and disturbing suggestions of suffocation by way of neon plastic bags. While the video breaks down some of the romanticized iconography we’ve come to associate with sunny summer pop, Gurr’s vintage, raucous sound keeps things catchy and exciting. “Hot Summer” might be a bummer, but it’s definitely a bop.

Here’s what Gurr’s Laura Lee and Andreya Casablanca had to say about the song:

We wrote the song on a very grey day in London and I think this added to us focusing on the darker sides of summer.It’s such an iconic time of year time and something we long for so often, but in the ends up having very little to do with reality. We wanted to write a song that sounds like you want to get fucking crazy to it but also shout: Shit, maybe the condom did break, or shit, did I forget to take the pill, or shit, why is everyone around me doing ok and I feel like I need therapy. It’s a celebration of the imperfect summer, and everyday neurosis.

Watch and listen below.