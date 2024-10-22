Matthew Sweet Recovering From Debilitating Stroke, GoFundMe Launched

Matthew Sweet has suffered a stroke. Last week the beloved power-pop musician’s team announced through his Instagram that all his remaining tour dates with Hanson were canceled “due to a medical illness and on doctors advice.” The message continued, “Matthew needs to pause traveling for a period of recovery. We hope to have Matthew and his band back out on the road in 2025.” Now, more specifics on his medical emergency have come out.

A GoFundMe link posted to Sweet’s official Facebook page reveals that Sweet “suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour.” In the Facebook comments, his manager Cathy Lyons vouched for the link’s authenticity, writing, “This post is real. We (management) posted on Matthew’s Facebook. Please share if you can. The more people we reach, the better his chances are for raising enough money to pay medical bills which will allow him to focus on recovery. Thank you!!”

Here’s the full text of the GoFundMe link:

Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour. He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery. We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden. The doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew’s life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada. He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks. He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming. We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars. Your thoughts, love, and support will mean the world to him. But please donate financially if you possibly can. Matthew will be forever grateful to you. For those who do not know Matthew personally, you are probably familiar with his music. Matthew Sweet emerged from the 80’s Athens, Georgia music scene and became a leading figure of the power pop revival in the 90’s with the release of his album “Girlfriend” in 1991. The songs “Girlfriend” and “I’ve Been Waiting” became fan favorites. His next two records, “Altered Beast” (1993) and “100% Fun” (1995) included the popular songs, “Time Capsule” and “Sick of Myself.”

To donate to Sweet, go here.