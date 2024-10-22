Official When We Were Young Merch Misspells Eight Band Names

When We Were Young, the nostalgic music festival focused on MySpace-era emo, pop-punk, metalcore, and such, went down last weekend in Las Vegas. Typos abounded. As The PRP points out, at least eight bands’ names were misspelled across various official merch items — including that of the All-American Rejects, who dropped off the fest due to a contractual dispute. Various Reddit posts are showing off their mangled nomenclature and roasting the fest for its sloppiness.

Here are the errors people found:

The All-Amercian Rejects (The All-American Rejects)

New And Glory (New Found Glory)

We Are In The Crowd (We Are The In Crowd)

Sleeping With Siriens (Sleeping With Sirens)

Movevments (Movements)

Amor For Sleep (Armor For Sleep)

LS Dunes (L.S. Dunes)

Daisy Grendade (Daisy Grenade)

Leaving the periods out of L.S. Dunes might be more of a style thing, but yeah, some of these are rough. As someone who publishes typos sometimes but has the ability to instantly revise them, I feel this lazy graphic designer’s pain. Or maybe they’re not lazy, they just don’t speak English, as one Reddit user speculated. For what it’s worth, at least New Found Glory are taking it in stride:

If you know you know! The festival merch this weekend “renamed” a bunch of bands which was good for a ton of laughs. And ya know what? We liked ours so much we’re considering just changing our band name. For a limited test run, this shirt is available at https://t.co/T3kUzuTDRm pic.twitter.com/RFReXPeC1T — New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) October 22, 2024

Check out more wonky spelling below.