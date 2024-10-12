The All-American Rejects Drop Off When We Were Young, Say Fest Reneged On Deal

This year’s When We Were Young Festival is going down next weekend (Oct. 18-19) in Las Vegas, and the All-American Rejects have just announced they’re dropping off of the lineup. The band was supposed to play through their 2002 self-titled album.

“It is with deep sadness and disappointment that we have to announce that we will no longer be playing When We Were Young festival next weekend,” AAR wrote in a statement posted to Instagram, continuing:

We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you. However, there has been a management change within the WWWY operation, and they are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue. We are especially devastated to not get to play for those of you who are traveling across the globe to witness the visual and sonic spectacle we have been brewing up in our cauldron. We’d like to apologize to our amazing crew who have been working around the clock to make magic happen.

In an interview from last month, frontman Tyson Ritter said he never agreed to play All-American Rejects in full and they’d be playing greatest hits instead. “The people who booked the show were looking for some angle to sell it,” he said. “They didn’t consult with their artists beforehand. We’re playing a Rejects grand slam hit fest. We’re gonna play the set that you want to see.”

The festival has My Chemical Romance performing The Black Parade in full, Jimmy Eat World doing Bleed American, Pierce The Veil doing Collide With The Sky, and more.