In the time since we posted Skeleten’s single “Deep Scene” back in July, the genre-jumbling multi-hyphenate born Russ Fitzgibbon has announced a new album called Mentalized and shared another new track called “Love Enemy.” He’s got another one today titled “Viagra,” and while I can’t say whether it will arouse you, it will definitely get the blood flowing one way or another. About this kinetic dance-pop track, Fitzgibbon has this to say: “Shoutout v**gra for being a useful drug for humans but also it really makes you think how the deepest parts of what makes you human are literally transformed by the forces of capital, mentalized.” Hear it below along with “Love Enemy.”

<a href="https://skeleten.bandcamp.com/album/mentalized">Mentalized by Skeleten</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “These People”

02 “Love Enemy”

03 “Bodys Chorus”

04 “Crack In The Shell”

05 “Deep Scene”

06 “Raw”

07 “Let It Grow”

08 “Viagra”

09 “Ravers Dream”

10 “Mindreader”

Mentalized is out 2/7 via 2MR/Astral People.