We’ve posted a few songs this year from Glimmer, the New York band who one Stereogum commenter described as “Foo Fighters but cool (and ethereally shoegazed out).” Following June’s “Homesick,” they’re back today with another new single called “So Numb.” It’s pleasant, hooky, and relatively mellow, with just the right amount of slightly-blown-out fuzz. Check it out below.